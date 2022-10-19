PITTSBURGH — Homicide detectives in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are investigating a shooting with multiple casualties, including a 33-year-old woman who left behind four small children in Homer City.
“There are no arrests at this time,” Bureau of Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said Tuesday, about the case that claimed the lives of three people, a man and two women including Jacquelyn C. Mehalic.
Mehalic reportedly was on her way to work at TruFood Manufacturing in O’Hara Township.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office, Mehalic was transported to Allegheny General Hospital after the 10:12 p.m. incident Saturday near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street in the Central North Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
She was pronounced dead there at 10:41 p.m.
The Pittsburgh organization STK, Embrace Life Media, posted on Facebook that “Jacquelyn Mehalic and Betty Averytt were waiting at the bus stop when gunshots rang out on the North Side Saturday night. Now their families are mourning the two women they lost that night.”
In comments to KDKA-2 later quoted in an obituary placed in The Indiana Gazette, her mother Bridgette Mehalic said Jacquelyn “was an amazing person. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, and friend. Jacquelyn’s smile would light up a room, her loyalty was endless. She loved without boundaries and condition. Her children, fiancee, parents, and brothers were the most important people in her life.”
She had an 8-year-old son, Kason, and daughters London, 7; Saoirse 2; and Keilani, 11 months.
She is survived by two brothers living in Homer City and a grandmother and other relatives in Latrobe.
“She had an impact on everyone she met,” her mother told KDKA. “Her favorite thing to do is to spend a quiet day at home with her family, painting with the kids, having a meal and laughing with her family. She cherished her friends and the memories they shared.”
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of her 8 p.m. funeral at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.