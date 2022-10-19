Jacquelyn Christine Mehalic

PITTSBURGH — Homicide detectives in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are investigating a shooting with multiple casualties, including a 33-year-old woman who left behind four small children in Homer City.

“There are no arrests at this time,” Bureau of Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said Tuesday, about the case that claimed the lives of three people, a man and two women including Jacquelyn C. Mehalic.