A second suspect has entered a guilty plea in the Feb. 14, 2020, shooting of a man and robbery of four tenants in two homes along Wayne Avenue in Indiana, while a third is scheduled for plea court next week and a fourth is slated for an appearance next month.
On Thursday, Nafis Harper, 25, of Bensalem, Bucks County, pleaded guilty to a first degree felony count of robbery where serious bodily injury was inflicted.
That was one of multiple counts facing Harper, who has been in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond since March 2020. Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco scheduled sentencing for Feb. 18, 2022.
Indiana Borough Police said three men were beaten with the handles of guns at 835 Wayne Ave., while another man suffered a gunshot from 2 to 4 feet away.
Previously, Daron Reel Jr., 20, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to a term of 57 months to 10 years in a state correctional institution.
Authorities said Reel, who had been an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student in the university’s Academic Affairs Division, is the accused shooter and faced an additional count of attempted homicide.
However, in plea court on Aug. 16, as Harper did Thursday, Reel agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of robbery in which serious bodily injury was inflicted.
A third suspect, Samuel Wilson, 22, of Philadelphia, faces plea court on Tuesday at 11 a.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark. That replaced a criminal call that had been scheduled for Friday before Bianco.
A fourth suspect, Mamadi Saccoh, 21, of Philadelphia, faces a criminal call on Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m. in the Indiana County court.
Reel had been held in lieu of $300,000 bond, the other suspects $150,000.