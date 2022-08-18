Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco handed down sentences Wednesday in two cases originating with Indiana Borough Police Department.
Patrick A. Williams, 35, of Hyde Park, Westmoreland County, was sentenced to 11½ months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
The charge stemmed from a traffic stop conducted by Indiana Borough officers along the 1200 block of Philadelphia Street on July 28, 2020, at 2:50 a.m.
Police said Williams, a passenger in the vehicle, was found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and related items.
He also faced additional misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
In the other case, at a motions hearing, Harry M. Boring Jr., 40, of Clyde, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of intentional unauthorized use of a controlled substance, in a case stemming from an arrest by Indiana Borough Police on July 21, 2021.
Bianco ordered Boring to pay costs and a fine, and placed him on probation for one year.