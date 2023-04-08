Indiana Borough Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery that occurred at a convenience store in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street Thursday at 7:20 p.m.
Police said Friday that Joseph Francis Hamay, 53, of Indiana, was charged by Indiana Borough detectives with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and possessing instruments of crime.
Police said an employee told them Hamay entered the store and proceeded to walk behind the counter and demanded cash while displaying what looked to be a knife.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect left the building walking west. No one was injured during the incident.
Police said movements after the robbery were captured on video surveillance, with clothing worn during the robbery being discarded at a nearby location.
Hamay was taken into custody at a White Township location and is lodged at Indiana County Jail, police said. The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office assisted throughout the investigation.