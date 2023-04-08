Indiana Borough Police 002.jpg

Indiana Borough Police logos. Stock photos for the Gazette news web.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Borough Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery that occurred at a convenience store in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

Police said Friday that Joseph Francis Hamay, 53, of Indiana, was charged by Indiana Borough detectives with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and possessing instruments of crime.

