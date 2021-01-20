State police at Indiana said the first of this month’s Indiana County “Five Most Wanted” list has been captured.
Allan W. Burnheimer, 33, of Blairsville, was taken into custody by state troopers on Jan. 15, on a June 23, 2020, felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Burrell Township.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
However, Burnheimer posted that bond on Monday. Four others remain at large:
• Monica L. Dent, 52, whose last known address was in Indiana, is wanted for an Oct. 29, 2020, felony count of retail theft in Conemaugh Township.
She is 5-foot-6, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in Saltsburg. The charges also were filed with Bell.
• Marcus A. Niehenke, 41, whose last known address was in Home, is wanted for driving under the influence on Oct. 17, 2020, in Rayne Township, filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch, as well as three violations of protection-from-abuse orders in Home.
Niehenke, who was last seen in Home, is 6-foot-2, weighs 230 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
• Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 31, whose last known address was in Coral, is wanted for a June 18, 2020, felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in White Township. Charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.
Mehalic is 5-foot-8, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She last was seen in Homer City.
• Ryan T. Turner, 39, whose last known address was in Homer City, is wanted for a Nov. 10, 2020, felony count of retail theft in Center Township, also filed with Steffee.
Turner is 5-foot-8, weighs 240 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in Homer City.
Anyone with information about the remaining Most Wanted is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.