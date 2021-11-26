State police in Troop A, including Greensburg, Kiski Valley, Indiana and Ebensburg substations, are reminding holiday weekend drivers that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign continues through Sunday.
Troopers across the commonwealth are on the lookout to ensure drivers and front-seat passengers are buckled up and children are secured in properly-installed child safety seats.
In Pennsylvania, children younger than 4 must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat, and children younger than 2 must be secured in a rear-facing seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the manufacturer.
Troopers also are reminding motorists that, under the Move Over Law, drivers must move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop or disabled vehicle.
Additionally, through Sunday, state police will be watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated motorists on area roads and highways.