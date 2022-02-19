A search detail ended before it really got started Thursday night, when a boy wandered away from his home along Ash Street in Center Township, but quickly was found by a trooper from state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company posted its volunteers were alerted to respond shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday to assist the state police in searching for a missing child.
Assistance quickly was sought from Black Lick and Homer City volunteer firefighters, but before they could arrive, according to state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, another trooper had found the child.
Calls for fire assistance then were canceled. On Facebook, Coral-Graceton posted its thanks to “our mutual aid partners who graciously responds to assist in our area.”