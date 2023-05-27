Blairsville Borough Hit and Run

Blairsville Borough Police is on the lookout for any information regarding the driver of a white truck who severely damaged a stationary vehicle Thursday evening.

 Submitted by Blairsville Borough Police Department

Blairsville Borough Police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday around 6:05 p.m.

The incident, captured on a nearby Ring camera, shows a late ‘90s model white Chevrolet pickup truck with no tailgate colliding with a black, legally parked Subaru Impreza facing East Chestnut Street. No one was injured in the accident, but the pickup truck severely damaged the Subaru and fled through a nearby yard, causing damage, police said.