Blairsville Borough Police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday around 6:05 p.m.
The incident, captured on a nearby Ring camera, shows a late ‘90s model white Chevrolet pickup truck with no tailgate colliding with a black, legally parked Subaru Impreza facing East Chestnut Street. No one was injured in the accident, but the pickup truck severely damaged the Subaru and fled through a nearby yard, causing damage, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.