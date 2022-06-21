With the official start of summer happening early today, the Indiana Borough Police Department would like to share information about state law and Indiana Borough Code as they regard the use of fireworks within the borough.
Though the borough code does not officially address the use of fireworks, it does prohibits disturbing noise, or “any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the Borough.”
Meanwhile, Title 72, Section 9404, of state law restricts the purchase, possession and use of fireworks to those who are 18 or older, and “a person may not intentionally ignite or discharge consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner.”
Also, state law prohibits the use of fireworks or sparklers, and/or the throwing of such items, from a motor vehicle or building; and into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person.
Fireworks and sparkling devices also are banned if a person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug, and also are banned within 150 feet of an occupied structure.