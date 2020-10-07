INDIANA
DUI
Borough police said a criminal complaint was filed against Jeremy Clopper, 33, of Indiana, on two counts of driving under the influence and one of driving with a suspended license, with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
Borough police said Clopper was stopped in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street on Sunday at 1:02 a.m. Haberl has scheduled a preliminary hearing for 2 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Haberl is awaiting a plea from Clopper in a separate matter filed Monday by Indiana University of Pennsylvania police. Campus police cited Clopper, who gave a Shelocta address in this second matter, with public urination.
Assault
Borough police said a criminal complaint was filed Tuesday against Evan Dluhos, 23, of Johnstown, on a misdemeanor count of simple assault after an incident on Aug. 29 at an address along Wayne Avenue.
Specifically, borough police said, Dluhos struck another person in the head with a closed fist, injuring that other person. Dluhos is awaiting a preliminary hearing in the matter before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Hit-run crash
Borough police said officers are looking for a green-colored 1990s model pickup truck that struck a gold Chevrolet Malibu while in the turning lane in the 800 block of Philadelphia Street on Monday at 7:09 p.m. Borough police said the truck rear-ended the Chevrolet then its driver fled the scene. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI crash
State police at Indiana said Devin Matthew Pribesh, 19, of Homer City, was arrested for driving under the influence, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and other charges after a crash Sept. 6 at 1:51 a.m. on Cherry Run and Goral roads.
Troopers said his car was towed after the crash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.
AVONMORE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Criminal mischief
State police in the Kiski Valley said two boys, ages 6 and 7, threw rocks and broke three windows at the home of an 83-year-old woman along Cambria Avenue, as well as a window on one garage and two windows in a second garage, between 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Monday.
Troopers said the investigation into the matter continues.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Traffic citations
State police in the Kiski Valley filed multiple charges against Joseph Serrao, 26, of Derry, including following another vehicle too closely but also failure to have registration or an inspection sticker on his car, which was involved in a rear-end collision Oct. 2 at 3:49 p.m. on Route 217 at Seger Road.
The driver of the other vehicle, Heather Rosborough, 48, of Kittanning, and two other passengers were not injured, nor was Serrao. Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik is awaiting a plea in the case.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Punxsutawney said Clifford Troutman, 39, of Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, was cited with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver, driving under the influence and multiple summary traffic violations during a stop on Friday at 1:16 a.m. on McGees Mills Road near Beach Run Road.
Troopers said Troutman appeared to be under the influence, and a consent search of his car turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Kylertown Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, who initially sent him to Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond then changed the bond to non-monetary and had him released on Monday.
Troutman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Nevling on Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at the Clearfield County Jail.
BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft by deception
State police at the Punxsutawney station are investigating an incident of theft by deception reported on Sept. 29 at noon by a 25-year-old Big Run woman.
She said she was attempting to pursue a job with the World Health Organization through a Facebook advertisement and gave the supposed employer her banking information during the job interview.
Troopers said the woman ultimately had money stolen from her bank account.
The matter remains under investigation.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Marijuana found
State police at Punxsutawney said a 28-year-old Big Run man was stopped shortly after midnight Sunday along Route 119 at School Road, for a registration and lane violation.
Troopers said there was a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from his silver Toyota, and the motorist failed a battery of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
State police said a probable cause search turned up marijuana and well as drug paraphernalia. They said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.