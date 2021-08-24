BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Domestic and DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Kevin Thomas, 58, of the Crafton area west of Pittsburgh, was pulled over on Aug. 10 at 12:34 a.m. on Route 22 at Resort Plaza Drive and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Troopers said Thomas was found to have fled from a domestic incident on Aug. 9 involving his daughter. He was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee released Thomas on $5,000 unsecured bond, pending a hearing today at 11 a.m.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Crashes probed
State police in the Kiski Valley reported two crashes Sunday afternoon.
At 5:28 p.m., a car driven by a 29-year-old woman from McKeesport, Allegheny County, struck an embankment on Strawcutter Road near Sardis Lane and overturned.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. That crash remains under investigation.
Then at 5:47 p.m., a car driven by a 49-year-old Blairsville woman drifted from Cedar Street to Wood Street and struck a utility pole, causing minor front end damage.
Troopers said the woman, who also was not identified, was found to be under the influence of heroin. They said charges would be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Counterfeit cash
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a counterfeit $100 bill was used to purchase items on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Dollar General along Ben Franklin Highway.
That incident remains under investigation.