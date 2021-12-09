INDIANA
Charges dismissed
At a recent preliminary hearing, charges of simple assault and harassment were dismissed against Brandon Vick, 44, of Indiana.
Indiana Borough Police had charged Vick after responding to reports of a domestic assault on Nov. 3 along the 600 block of Oak Street.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault case waived
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers, Corey Scott Funk, 24, of Daisytown, Cambria County, waived to trial charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from an incident on Oct. 26 at 9:23 p.m. along Lori Lane.
A felony count of strangulation was withdrawn, and Hammers changed Funk’s bond to $20,000 unsecured.
State police in the Kiski Valley said it was determined before troopers arrived on Oct. 26 that Funk had thrown a 22-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman against a refrigerator and put his hands around her throat.
Formal arraignment is scheduled for Funk on Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher A. Feliciani in Greensburg.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 33-year-old Greensburg man crashed his vehicle around 10:37 a.m. on Nov. 8 along state Route 981.
Troopers said the man was driving under the influence. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.