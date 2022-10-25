ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Gift card scam
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Gift card scam
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said it is investigating a scam theft from a 79-year-old Indiana man utilizing gift cards as a payment.
The matter was reported on Oct. 13 at 2:19 p.m.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol, drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 37-year-old Blairsville man was found to be driving at 2:33 a.m. Thursday under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and in possession of associated paraphernalia.
Troopers said the traffic stop occurred along Club Lane and Route 22 West.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Corruption of minors
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 13-year-old Clymer girl was receiving unwanted Snapchats from a 25-year-old Clymer man, between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11.
Troopers said charges were filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
HASTINGS, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Public drunkenness
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said a 34-year-old Clymer woman was cited for public drunkenness on Sunday at 2:38 p.m. along Spangler Street.
A court docket for the case was not available Monday night.
