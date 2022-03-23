BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON CO.
DUI-drugs
State police at Punxsutawney said a 26-year-old Northern Cambria woman was pulled over for a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, along U.S. Route 119 at Rikers Road.
Troopers said they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle among other visual indicators of suspected impairment.
They said the woman was asked to leave her vehicle and undertake a field sobriety test, after which she was transported from the scene for a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing.