INDIANA
Firearm discharged
Indiana Borough Police Department said an Indiana man, Joseph Dani Plivelic Jr., who turns 22 later this week, is free on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on disorderly conduct charges.
Police said Plivelic was charged earlier this month in connection with an incident on March 31 at 12:02 a.m., during which Plivelic reportedly was in a verbal altercation with a group of individuals along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said Plivelic then got into a vehicle along North Taylor Avenue and discharged a firearm, striking an apartment building along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
He was charged with a third-degree felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, and a summary count involving restricting the use of firearms.
Harassment
On July 14 at 8:05 p.m., Indiana Borough Police said they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue, where a woman received visible injuries.
Officers said David J. Mains Sr., 50, of McKeesport, Allegheny County, was taken into custody for arraignment before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on charges of simple assault and harassment.
According to court papers, Mains was released on $1,000 unsecured bond pending a hearing Monday afternoon before Welch.
ooo
On July 2, Indiana Borough Police charged Mason Sadler, 21, of Indiana, with a summary count of harassment after he allegedly punched another man along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Sadler in the matter.
Theft from a vehicle
Between 4 p.m. May 25 and 3 a.m. May 26, a theft was reported from a parked vehicle along the 900 block of Water Street.
Last week, Indiana Borough Police filed charges against Matthew Farmer, 18, of Johnstown.
A preliminary hearing is pending for Farmer before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Theft from a business
On April 19, Indiana Borough Police investigated a report of a theft of $178 from a business along the 400 block of Water Street.
Through surveillance footage and further investigation, police said, James Telthorster, 67, of Indiana, was charged on July 18 with two counts apiece of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, all misdemeanors.
Telthorster has a preliminary hearing pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
DUI-controlled substance
On June 23 around 11 p.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a vehicle stop along the 500 block of South Sixth Street for a traffic violation.
In the process, officers said, Zachary Afshar, 33, of Pittsburgh, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree that he was unsafe to drive.
Afshar had blood drawn at Indiana Regional Medical Center and has a preliminary hearing pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Drug paraphernalia
On July 12 at 10:38 a.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a vehicle stop along the 600 block of South Sixth Street for a traffic violation.
In the process, officers said, Kelly Hobart, 43, of Indiana, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.
Hobart has a preliminary hearing pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Criminal mischief
On July 4 at 9:40 p.m., the back window of a vehicle parked along Carter Avenue was smashed out, Indiana Borough Police Department reported.
Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Crash draws charges
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said three persons were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on July 12 at 8:07 a.m. on U.S. Route 422 at its intersection with state Route 210.
Troopers said a car driven by Tiffany S. Bacha, 45, of Indiana, was rear-ended by a car driven by Carlos A. Campos-Chavez, 20, of Washington, D.C., and Martinsburg, W.Va.
Bacha was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center while Campos-Chavez’s passengers Emorson Pinesa, 20, of Stoly, Va., and Oseas Mendoza, 18, city not given, were transported to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Elderton Volunteer Fire Department and Martin’s Towing also assisted at the crash scene.
Troopers said Campos-Chavez was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia and charges were filed through Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland, who heard a guilty plea from Campos-Chavez to charges of disorderly conduct and careless driving.
Strangulation
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 27-year-old Shelocta area man struck a 26-year-old Kittanning area woman multiple times in the arm and suffocated a juvenile victim on July 7 at 8:24 p.m.
Charges were filed through the office of Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Tools stolen
On June 20 at around 8 a.m., state police from Troop D, Kittanning, responded to a call about items stolen from a utility trailer parked along Route 85.
Stolen were three Husqvarna chainsaws valued at $1,100 apiece, and a $500 Jonsered chainsaw.
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Mail stolen
On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., state police at Troop D, Kittanning, were informed that loose mail was found discarded along Hicksville Road.
Troopers said mail had been taken from multiple addresses in the area.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident or related thefts of mail, they can contact state police at (724) 543-2011.