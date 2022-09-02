BLAIRSVILLE
Retail theft
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said his officers responded on Tuesday to Sheetz along East Market Street for the report of a theft that occurred on Aug. 28 at or about 4:40 a.m.
According to police, Gage Evan Eaglehouse, 27, of Latrobe, was observed on video placing a half-gallon of tea worth $2.09 down his pants and then walking out of the store without paying for the item.
Sacco said Eaglehouse is being charge with retail theft. Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the case.
Missing bank card
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a case of access device fraud.
On Wednesday Tige McAfoos, of Blairsville, reported that he had lost his bank card sometime after Monday, and that an unauthorized transaction was made at Sheetz along East Market Street in the amount of $39.99.
Retail theft, possession
On Wednesday at or about 3 p.m., Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said, his officers arrested a 52-year-old Blairsville woman for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sacco said his officers responded to Dollar General along South Morrow Street for a theft in progress. His department said the woman placed several snow globes and two bottles of water valued at $11 into her purse and then walked out of the store without paying for those items.
Sacco said a search at the time of arrest also uncovered suspected methamphetamine, three glass pipes containing a burnt residue, and two cut straws containing residue on the suspect.
The matter remains under investigation.
Retail theft
Also at the Dollar General, Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested Andrea Jordan, 38, of Blairsville, for retail theft.
Officers said Jordan had taken two packs of air freshener refills valued at $12.72 on Aug. 25 at or about 12:30 p.m.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the case.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Theft
A 37-year-old Seward-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a $300 gift card was stolen from a home along Locust Street.
The theft was reported on Wednesday at 1 p.m.