INDIANA
DUI
Shortly after 2 a.m. on July 3, Indiana Borough Police Department said, Stephen C. Silver, 35, of Hayward, Calif., was reported to be intoxicated as he was driving along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said he was found to be unsafe to drive. He was taken into custody and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, then released to a sober person.
A preliminary hearing on two counts of driving under the influence will be conducted on Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Retail theft
Indiana Borough Police Department said Aaron Cumberledge, 27, of Indiana, was charged with retail theft after an investigation revealed that he possessed and carried away merchandise from a business at 380 Philadelphia St. without paying for it on July 16 at approximately 3:54 p.m.
A summary citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea from Cumberledge.
Dog punched
Indiana Borough Police Department said an officer saw Magnus Skidmore, 21, of Indiana, punch his dog along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street on Aug. 5 at 10:15 a.m.
Police said a summary citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea from Skidmore. Police said the Indiana County Humane Society also was notified about the incident.
Garage vandalism
Indiana Borough Police Department said someone emptied a fire extinguisher in various locations of the borough’s parking garage along Water Street, causing a mess in an elevator and a stairwell.
Police said the incident likely happened overnight on July 22 and was discovered that morning at 9:26 a.m.