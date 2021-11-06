BLAIRSVILLE
Public drunkenness
On Thursday the Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested Kimberly Aukerman, 24, of Clune, for public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
According to Chief Louis J. Sacco, around 9:45 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call for an intoxicated female walking along West Market Street.
When they arrived, Sacco said, Aukerman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Citizens’ Ambulance was called to the scene and Aukerman was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
Summary charges were filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. who is awaiting a plea from Aukerman.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Harassment pleaA Blairsville area man has pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment stemming from an incident on Oct. 2 at an address along Pandora and Uschak roads.
Rodney Buzzella, 62, of Blairsville, was charged by state police with hitting his 34-year-old daughter in the face. Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik assessed 188.75 in fines and costs, $100 of which was paid this week.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Hearing on false ID
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. in Clearfield County Magisterial Justice Central Court before Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James Brian Class for Jennifer Lynn Lucas, 41, of Mineral Springs, on a misdemeanor court of giving false identification to a state trooper, as well as three summary traffic counts.
The charges stem from an incident on July 16 at 10:57 a.m. along Beckett and Harkleroad roads, along the border between Banks Township, Indiana County, and Bell Township.