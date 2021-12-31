INDIANA
Guilty plea
According to court records, Calley Regan Neelan, 21, with addresses in Glenshaw, Allegheny County, and Indiana, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment in an incident along the 900 block of School Street Nov. 12.
At the time of the incident, Indiana Borough Police Department reported Neelan had assaulted a group of people, one of whom claimed to suffer a leg injury in the confrontation. Charges of simple assault and harassment were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who accepted the harassment plea and assessed Neelan $271.48 in fines and costs.
Summary trial set
A trial is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on multiple charges against Tahir Mir, 71, in connection with an incident Nov. 19 at a residence along South Fifth Street.
Indiana Borough Police said Mir was cited for entering that residence without permission and grabbing a woman living there by the arm in an attempt to speak to her.
He initially was charged with summary counts of defiant trespass and harassment, but on Dec. 1 was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor count of harassment.
Waived hearing
According to court records, Alexander Reese Bennett, 32, who is listed as having Armagh and Indiana addresses, waived a preliminary hearing last week before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving the wrong way in the 800 block of School Street Oct. 14 at 2:17 a.m.
He was released on $500 unsecured bond pending further action in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI hearing
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee for Hank Williams Rizer, 34, of Indiana, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol to the point where his blood alcohol level was more than 0.16, or twice the legal limit.
On Sept. 3 at 2:20 a.m., state police said they found Rizer asleep while standing on Wayne Avenue and U.S. Route 119 South next to his pickup truck, with his head on the driver’s seat, the ignition running, and his pants down to his ankles.
Charges were filed with Steffee on Nov. 17.