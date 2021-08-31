BLAIRSVILLE
Hair stuffed in pipe
A resident of South Liberty Street told Blairsville police that someone stuffed what appeared to be a wig into the exhaust pipe of his vehicle, sometime late Saturday or early Sunday.
The victim said he pulled enough material out of the pipe to fill two shopping bags.
Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call Blairsville police at (724) 459-7555.
Disorderly conduct
Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested Johnathan Steven Kirkland, 18, of Blairsville, early Thursday on multiple charges that began with the alleged heist of a bottle of alcoholic beverage from the Sheetz convenience store.
Police said Kirkland was intoxicated when he went into the store around 3 a.m., and grabbed a bottle of a $1.89 drink.
Police said a store employee advised him that Sheetz does not sell alcohol after 2 a.m., but Kirkland opened the bottle and drank its contents anyway, then left the store.
Police said a surveillance video showed Kirkland walking through the Sheetz parking lot.
He later was seen walking through the lot outside Citizens’ Ambulance Station 20 and getting into a parked vehicle.
A Citizens’ employee reported that his vehicle had been gone through, but nothing taken. Instead, police said, a bottle cap from the alcoholic beverage and a cellphone belonging to Kirkland were found.
Charges were filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who is awaiting a plea from Kirkland.
CLYMER
DUI
According to court records, Michael Reno Pozzini, 34, of Clymer, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence and other traffic violations during a stop on May 16 at 2:50 a.m. along Franklin Street and Pine Avenue.
State police cited Pozzini, who faced Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch Monday.
INDIANA
Drug possession
Indiana Borough Police Department said Devin Miller, 21, of Indiana, was found with a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in his possession during a traffic stop on Aug. 20 at 7:55 p.m. along the 100 block of North Fifth Street.
Officers said charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic-related offenses were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy. B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.
Trying to start a fight
Indiana Borough Police Department said a large group tried to instigate a fight with residents and guests in a house along the 700 block of South Street on Saturday at 12:08 a.m.
The main aggressor in the group was identified as a Black male wearing a backwards black Pirates hat, with jeans and a white T-shirt. He also was described as having dreadlocks and a black eye.
Police said the man was reported to have thrown a chair at the front door of the residence.
Anyone with information is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said public drunkenness citations were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office against:
• A 32-year-old Indiana man found unresponsive in his parked vehicle along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street on Aug. 22 at 3:11 a.m.
• A 20-year-old Homer City resident and a juvenile, found to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol at 2 a.m. Saturday along the 1000 block of Oakland Avenue.
• A 28-year-old Levittown, Bucks County, man who was found on the sidewalk along the 700 block of Church Street, under the influence of alcohol to a degree that he was a danger to himself and others, around 1 a.m. Sunday.
• A 22-year-old Clearfield man who was found lying on the ground along the 700 block of Philadelphia Street shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.