INDIANA
Vehicle egged
Indiana Borough Police Department said unknown individuals egged a vehicle between 11 and 11:45 p.m. Saturday along the 100 block of South Sixth Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police Department said underage drinking citations were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office against:
• An 18-year-old Pittsburgh man cited early Sunday for underage drinking and violating the borough’s open container code along the 200 block of Rice Avenue.
• A 19-year-old Wilmington, Del., man found in possession of alcoholic beverages while he was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over along the 1100 block of Grant Street, shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
Noise violations
Indiana Borough Police said citations were filed for violations of the borough’s noise ordinance against:
• A 21-year-old Indiana man playing loud music at his residence along South Seventh Street shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
• A 22-year-old Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, man cited shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along the 700 block of Grant Street.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTYHit-run accident
State police at Kittanning said two vehicles were involved in a hit-run crash at 8:15 a.m. Friday on Route 210 half a mile south of the intersection with Fisher Farm Road.
Troopers said one vehicle was attempting to pass another, when a third vehicle came from behind, straddled the left and right lanes of travel between the first and second vehicles, and struck the second vehicle, causing minor damage.
There was no report that the vehicle being passed by the other cars was involved in the crash.
State police said both those vehicles left the scene, but no injuries were reported.
Pending an investigation, the driver whose Suzuki vehicle struck the second driver’s Nissan Titan faces charges of involvement in an accident causing damage to an attended vehicle or property.