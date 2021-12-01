CLYMER
Police chase
On Nov. 24, Clymer Borough Police said, one of its officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration, but instead the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed through stop signs and down borough roads.
Police said the pursuing officer caught up with the vehicle and witnessed the driver running through backyards and trying to enter a borough resident’s home, where he was apprehended.
The driver was identified as a 29-year-old man who has addresses in the Pittsburgh and Clymer areas.
Clymer police said he was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving on a license suspended for driving under the influence, careless driving, having an expired registration and violating stop signs.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Harassment
At 1:40 p.m. Thursday, state police at Punxsutawney responded to what was termed an inactive domestic incident along Smith Road.
Upon arrival, troopers said, they determined that two sisters, one 26, the other 17, had engaged in a verbal and physical altercation.
During that incident, state police said, a 7-year-old male relative was kicked by one of the suspects.
Troopers said both involved female suspects will be cited for harassment through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
State police at Punxsutawney is investigating an unemployment identity theft that occurred when an unknown individual filed for benefits in the name of a 55-year-old Walston woman.
Involved was an unemployment benefit debit card with $969 on it. The matter was reported on Nov. 23 at noon.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Copper wire stolen
A 59-year-old Blairsville-area man told state police at Greensburg that an unknown male stole copper electrical wire from a closed rock quarry processing plant along Quarry Road, south of Latrobe.
State police were told the thief fled prior to the arrival of troopers on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.