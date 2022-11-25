WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI, altered pistol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a single vehicle and a utility pole on Monday at 4:35 a.m. along Stormer Road, and found that the driver had fled the scene.
Later, troopers said, Michael Ressler, 21, of Indiana, was found to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol, and to be in possession of a pistol found to have an obliterated serial number.
State police said Ressler had a blood alcohol level of 0.217 and was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a hearing Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Retail theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Brad A. Behanna, 29, of Monongahela, was charged with retail theft after he allegedly stole a $99 Polaroid camera from Walmart along Oakland Avenue on Nov. 16 at 4:17 p.m.
Troopers said he was taken into custody after running onto Oakland Avenue and impeding the flow of traffic.
Behanna waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee. He is scheduled for formal arraignment Dec. 27 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Simple assault, harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Stanley Robert Wyno, 40, of Commodore, engaged in a physical domestic dispute with a known 47-year-old Commodore woman on Nov. 18 at 12:11 a.m. at an address along Vanderbilt Street.
Troopers said the woman was injured in the incident. Wyno was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, pending a hearing Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Wyno posted bond Monday.
PINE TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 35-year-old Penn Run man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:01 a.m. Saturday along Ben Franklin Highway.
Other information on the incident was not available.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Burglaries probed
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, are investigating a pair of recent burglaries, one where someone gained entry to First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Nov. 17 at 2:30 a.m., the other where someone entered the Apollo Memorial Library across North Pennsylvania Avenue between Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call state police at (724) 543-2011.