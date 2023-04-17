PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 2:07 am
Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney arrested a 41-year-old Punxsutawney male for driving under the influence at 10:42 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the intersection between Pine and North Gilpin streets.
According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a known vehicle for multiple Title 75 violations. During the course of the traffic stop, police observed indicators that the driver was under the influence of drugs, police claim. Police placed the driver under arrest, and charges are pending blood results.
