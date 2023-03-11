INDIANA
Juvenile altercation
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers responded to a call to Indiana Area Senior High School on Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., for a report of an altercation.
Upon arrival, it was reported to responding officers that an identified juvenile female harassed another identified juvenile female.
Police said the identified female was charged for harassment and disorderly conduct through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
KISKI VALLEY
Road rage reported
On Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, received a 911 transfer call from the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety relating to a road rage incident that was monitored in Salem and Hempfield townships.
State police said a gray Mercedes sedan and a white Ford Ecosport were closely following each other on Business Route 66 northbound and U.S. Route 22 westbound, weaving in and out of traffic and traveling at excessive speeds.
Troopers at Kiski Valley are asking any witnesses with more information about the incident to come forward and contact Trooper Jacob Feryus at (724) 697-5780 or jferyus@pa.gov.
