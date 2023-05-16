INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
According to court records, a preliminary hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl for Matthew C. Palmer, 37, of Indiana, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and defiant trespass.
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were dispatched at 11:01 a.m. Saturday to an address along the 300 block of Church Street where Palmer was refusing to leave. IBPD said Palmer eventually was taken into custody.
BLAIRSVILLE
Criminal trespass
On Friday at or about 10:31 p.m., Blairsville Borough Police Department was dispatched to 544 S. Spring St., for a report of someone in an unoccupied residence.
Upon arrival, Chief Louis J. Sacco said, his officers found the back door to the residence open, so they entered to conduct a search of the residence.
There, Sacco said, Andrew Joyner, 59, of Blairsville, was found hiding in the basement.
Police took Joyner into custody and charged him with a third-degree felony count of criminal trespass.
He was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on May 24 at 10:30 a.m.
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 64-year-old Black Lick Man was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop on Sunday at 2:04 a.m. along Route 22 and Dixon Street.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Two cited after crash
State police at Troop A, Indiana, cited two people after a single vehicle crash Sunday at 2:20 a.m. along Lucerne Road.
Troopers said it was learned that Linda Johnson, 44, of Shelocta, crashed her friend’s vehicle and fled the scene on foot. State police said she was found walking approximately two miles from the crash scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
A docket was not posted as of Monday night for Johnson, who recently pleaded guilty to multiple counts after a traffic incident on March 14 in Center Township.
However, a docket was posted for Johnson’s passenger Logan Bellman, 26, of Indiana, whom state police said was extremely intoxicated and belligerent toward troopers attempting to assist him after he was injured in the crash.
State police said he was cited for disorderly conduct. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in that case.
Retail theft
A 48-year-old Indiana female took $61.40 worth of items from the White Township Walmart without paying at 7:48 a.m. April 7 at 3100 Oakland Ave., according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Lawn mower stolen
A 47-year-old Marion Center area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone stole an orange Simplicity Conquest 23-horsepower riding lawn mower from a property along U.S. Route 119 North.
The lawn mower is valued at $1,000. State police is asking anyone with information call Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, charged a 17-year-old Lucernemines female for drug possession at 10:26 a.m. April 29 at the Center Township Sheetz, 2260 US-119, Homer City, according to police.
Police received a report for a Ziploc bag containing a small amount of marijuana at the Center Township Sheetz. Upon arrival, police discovered three females had pulled into the Sheetz in a black 2012 Toyota Sienna van, and one of the females, who was a juvenile, had gotten out of the van and dropped the bag containing a small amount of marijuana, police claim.
Police were able to positively identify the female and filed charges with Indiana County juvenile probation, according to police.
