INDIANA
Drug possession
On Jan. 12 at 3:07 p.m., Indiana Borough Police assisted state constables in serving an arrest warrant on Harrison Glenn Dreher, 23, on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. Dreher is awaiting a hearing before Haberl.
Domestic incident
At around 4:16 p.m. Thursday, Indiana Borough Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 500 block of Water Street.
Police said Brent Williams, 57, of Indiana, was alleged to have pushed and struck an identified female victim.
A summary citation was filed against Williams for harassment. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Williams.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Truck hit
State police at Kittanning said an unknown vehicle headed south on state Route 2001 crossed over into the path of an International Harvester 7600 operated by William C. Sykes, 27, of Ford City, on Jan. 9 at 6:21 a.m.
Sykes told state police he was not injured.
Troopers said the unknown vehicle was seen leaving the scene.