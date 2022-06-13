WHITE TOWNSHIP
Disorderly conduct
State police at Troop A, Indiana, cited a 33-year-old Blairsville man for disorderly conduct on May 19 at 9:36 a.m. at Community Options along Philadelphia Street.
Troopers said a citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Tools stolen
A 45-year-old Saltsburg-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that multiple tools were taken from his home along Iselin Road.
The theft was discovered at 1:07 p.m. May 28. Items taken included a $120 air brush kit, a $499 DeWalt tool kit, A $219 Bositch floor nailer, a $60 electric Dewalt drill and case and a $200 Dewalt miter saw.
Theft of cash register
A Black female and Black male, both approximately 40 to 50 years old, stole around $500 from a store’s cash register at 7:33 p.m. Friday at 21920 Route 119 North, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney.
Police said after the male and female entered the store, the female, dressed in black Adidas workout gear and a medical face mask, purchased a Pepsi with cash and distracted the cashier after the register’s drawer opened.
The male, dressed in black workout gear and a tan bucket hat, reached into the drawer and removed approximately $500 from the cash register, police reported. After the cashier questioned the male, both the male and female left the store and got into a 2016-17 black Nissan Altima, fleeing in an unknown direction.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact state police at Punxsutawney.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Burglary reported
Two men, ages 61 and 33, told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that their home along Stewart Hollow Road was burglarized.
As discovered at 5:05 p.m. May 26, items taken from the victims’ garage included an $80 air impact gun, a $45 cordless drill, an $80 four-inch angle grinder and a $250 General Electric welder.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Converter stolen
A 64-year-old Gipsy man told state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, that someone took a $369.99 catalytic converter off a 2021 Nissan Rogue parked along Lockvale Road, sometime between midnight May 20 and 10:47 a.m. May 26.
Troopers said no suspects are known at this time.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 42-year-old Pittsburgh woman was found to be in possession and driving under the influence of marijuana on June 4 at 9:19 p.m.
The matter remains under investigation.
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 53-year-old Blairsville-area man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol on June 6 at 1:50 a.m. along Elm and Estella streets.
The matter remains under investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Driving under influence
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 55-year-old Kittanning-area man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol on June 6 at 1:02 a.m. along Route 286 and Larch Road.
The matter remains under investigation.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a 34-year-old Punxsutawney woman stopped for a summary traffic violation on May 29 at 10:54 a.m. along Davis Alley and West Mahoning Street was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and had active arrest warrants out of Clearfield County.
Troopers said summary citations were filed through Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a 34-year-old Brookville man stopped for multiple equipment violations on June 8 at 8:39 p.m. along Route 36 and Strawcutter Lane was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said charges are pending blood results and would be filed through Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.