ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 19-year-old Altoona man was found to be under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop Sunday at 3:33 a.m. along Route 422 West at Poulos Road.
Troopers said the driver was taken into custody and charges are pending before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
AVONMORE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
PFA violation
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said a 29-year-old Apollo man was taken into custody for violation of a Protection From Abuse order filed by a 24-year-old Avonmore woman.
The incident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said the man was taken to Westmoreland County Prison and charges of indirect criminal contempt would be forwarded to the Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court.
