YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State police at Punxsutawney charged Malik Rashod, 23, of Macon, Ga., and Rashad Trimaine, 42, of Macon, with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use at 10:12 p.m. Nov. 3 along Route 119, police said.
Rashod and Trimaine are both awaiting preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary
A $20 black lock box and $2,000 in cash was stolen from the bedroom of a residence at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 2 at 9257 Route 22, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the investigating trooper J. Abernathy at (724) 697-5780.
