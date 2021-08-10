WHITE TOWNSHIP
Plea sought
According to court documents, Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea from Paul Swarden, 31, of Shelocta, on a charge of disorderly conduct involving obscene language from a July 30 incident at Walmart at 3100 Oakland Ave.
Troopers said Swarden was upset that Walmart’s vehicle department was closed by the time he arrived around 8:30 p.m. so he began to scream and yell profanities.
Troopers said the vehicle department is in close proximity to the children’s toy section, where children were present.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Hearing set
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 8 at 9:45 a.m. for Micah Hassan Tisinger, 23, of Johnstown, before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Tisinger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 10:52 a.m. July 15 on Routes 403 and 22.
According to court papers, Tisinger was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, as well as two summary vehicle code violations.