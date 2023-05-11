EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers were sent to Marion Center Speedway on Saturday at 8:35 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance.
Troopers said it was determined that Matthew Brian Pacconi, 37, of Indiana, was manifestly under the influence of alcohol.
State police said he was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center to be cleared medically for jail, but continued to be disorderly and unruly with IRMC medical staff.
Troopers said Pacconi also intentionally urinated himself, resulting in staff having to sanitize the room.
State police said Pacconi continued to resist arrest as he was being taken into custody for transport to Indiana County Jail. He instead was taken to the Troop A, Indiana, barracks and processed.
He was arraigned Sunday at 8 a.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a hearing on May 31 at 1:30 p.m.
After his arraignment he posted bond and allowed to go free until that hearing.
INDIANA
Simple assault
Indiana Borough Police Department said Tate Southerland, 19, of Indiana, was arrested after an altercation Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. at a residence along the 1400 block of Philadelphia Street, and charged with simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 1 at 9:15 a.m.
