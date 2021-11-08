CLYMER
Assault
State police said that at 9:26 and 9:27 a.m. Nov. 1 at Hancock Street, an officer took reports of sexual assault from a 13-year-old female, of Northern Cambria, and a 14-year-old female, of Clymer.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police said a 68-year-old man from Cherry Tree reported that an unknown person stole cut firewood valued at $50 from a vehicle sometime between 3 p.m. Sept. 4 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 along Cherry Tree Road.
Police said they conducted an unsuccessful neighborhood canvas and that there was no video surveillance or witnesses because of the remote location of the incident. Police ask anyone with pertinent information pertaining to the investigation to contact Trooper McAnulty at the state police barracks in Indiana at (724) 357- 1960.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Threats
On Friday at 12:21 p.m. state police said a trooper was dispatched to Marion Center High School for a terroristic threat.
Police said a student had written a threat on the bathroom stall sometime on Thursday. School administration and security quickly identified the student and pulled him from school, police said. State police from the Indiana barracks said the investigation is ongoing; however, there are no threats or safety concerns remaining and the high school is operating normally.
PLUMVILLE
Burglary
State police said a 51-year-old man from Plumville reported that between 4 p.m. Nov. 3 and 4:04 p.m. Nov. 4 an unknown person pried open the hinge of a basement wooden door, stole a chop saw and sable saw, re-secured the basement door and left the Main Street scene undetected
Police said they are investigating and the estimated loss is approximately $200.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police said a 56-year-old woman from Indiana reported that she had been physically assaulted by Thomas Ray, 52, of Blairsville, at Maple Street on Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m.
According to court records, Ray is facing a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Identity theft
On Oct. 19, a 73-year-old Indiana woman told state police her identity was stolen and used in a fraudulent unemployment claim. On Oct. 26, a 67-year-old Indiana man told state police his identity was also stolen and used in a fraudulent unemployment claim.
On Oct. 28, a 60-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both from Clymer, reported to state police their identities were stolen and used in fraudulent unemployment claims.
State police said they are still investigating these incidents.