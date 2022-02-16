INDIANA
Traffic violations
During a traffic stop on Friday at 12:05 a.m., a 21-year-old resident of Columbia, Lancaster County, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving with a suspended license and without insurance.The stop was conducted by Indiana Borough Police along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. A summons was mailed out through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said a 57-year-old Indiana man was cited for a summary count of public drunkenness at 7:14 p.m. Monday along the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
Officers said the man was repeatedly falling in the street. A citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.