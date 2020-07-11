INDIANA
Wall damaged
The Indiana Borough Police Department reported that a wall section on the west side of the borough parking garage at 650 Water St. sustained minor damage, possibly from being struck by a vehicle.
Approximately eight bricks and two limestone caps were dislodged from the wall, sometime between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A witness told police about the damage. The matter remains under investigation.
GLEN CAMPBELL
Criminal mischief
State police at Punxsutawney were called July 4 at 12:46 p.m. to a residence along Morris Street, where a 19-year-old woman reported that someone entered that residence and damaged a door inside, leaving about $1,000 in damage.
The woman told troopers that the unknown person was staying inside that residence. State police said the investigation is ongoing.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Marijuana plant
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating a matter that came to their attention on June 25 at 11:36 p.m., when a 52-year-old Westover man called to report a lost or missing firearm in the area of Sylvis Road and Patchin Highway (Route 36).
When troopers arrived, they said they found the man asleep behind the wheel of his pickup truck, which was running, along Patchin Highway. They said they managed to wake up the man and detected the odor of alcohol and other signs of drug or alcohol impairment.
After conducting sobriety tests on the man, troopers were told that the man grew marijuana at his home, according to police.
As the man was being released to the custody of his mother, troopers observed a matured marijuana plant in his driveway. The plant was seized and the investigation of the matter continues.