INDIANA
Hit-and-run arrest
An Indiana man has been charged with a hit-and-run accident Saturday at 1:12 a.m. along Philadelphia and Sixth streets.
Indiana Borough Police identified Alex Bradford Hinesly, 30, as the driver of a light-colored Chevrolet Cobalt that struck another vehicle in the middle of the intersection and then fled southbound on Sixth Street.
Officers said Hinesly’s vehicle was found on Sunday and Hinesly identified as the driver.
Indiana police said a criminal complaint charging him with involvement in an accident where there was damage to an attended vehicle or property was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who will schedule a preliminary hearing in the matter.
Domestic incident
An Indiana man is free on 10 percent of $10,000 bond, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. on a misdemeanor count of harassment and a summary count of simple assault following an incident reported early Sunday.
Indiana Borough Police said Gordon Tate Gregory, 38, was taken into custody after officers were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. to the emergency room at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
There, police said, it was found that Gregory had assaulted his domestic partner. He was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who scheduled the Jan. 31 hearing.
Harassment
A 43-year-old Marion Center man was charged with harassment after an incident on Saturday at 3:09 a.m. at an address along the 400 block of Grandview Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police said the man was found to have harassed a woman in a physical altercation. Officers said a summary citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police said a 30-year-old Indiana man was found to be intoxicated at 11 p.m. Saturday along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said he also was causing a public inconvenience and annoyance. Police said summary citations were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.