INDIANA
Gate damaged
On Sept. 26 at 1:38 a.m., Indiana Borough Police discovered a man tampering with the Indiana Borough Parking Garage gate along Water Street.
Police identified the suspect as Devin Boxler, 21, of Johnstown, who was cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief in charges filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy. B. Haberl.
Borough officials said the damage done to the gate required $675 in repairs.
According to court records, Boxler is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Haberl.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough police said a vehicle being driven down along the 900 block of Garman Avenue nearly struck another vehicle, then struck a parking barrier on Oct. 1 at 1:20 a.m.
Police said the driver, Vincent Nerone, 19, of Pittsburgh, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
IBPD said two misdemeanor DUI counts and three summary counts including one of the purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor were filed against Nerone with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
According to court records, Nerone is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Haberl.
Simple assault
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 21-year-old resident of Glenshaw, Allegheny County, assaulted a group of people along the 900 block of School Street on Nov. 12.
One of the victims claimed to suffer a leg injury in the confrontation. Charges of simple assault and harassment were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.