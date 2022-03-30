Police Log slide

BLAIRSVILLE

Sheetz thieves sought

Blairsville Borough Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals, who are people of interest in a retail theft that took place recently at Sheetz in Blairsville.

Police said they were observed leaving in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Blairsville Police at (724) 459-7555.

APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY

Hit-run driver arrested

State police at Kittanning have arrested Joseph Kipling Norris, 37, of Apollo, on multiple counts including unsafe driving under the influence, driving without a license and fleeing an accident where there was damage to unattended property, in this case a parked vehicle along South Fourth Street.

The crash was reported on Monday at 12:15 a.m.

Troopers said there were active arrest warrants for Norris, who was arraigned before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary Decomo and placed in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $4,000 bond, pending a 1 p.m. hearing April 6 before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.

