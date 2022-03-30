BLAIRSVILLE
Sheetz thieves sought
Blairsville Borough Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals, who are people of interest in a retail theft that took place recently at Sheetz in Blairsville.
Police said they were observed leaving in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Blairsville Police at (724) 459-7555.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-run driver arrested
State police at Kittanning have arrested Joseph Kipling Norris, 37, of Apollo, on multiple counts including unsafe driving under the influence, driving without a license and fleeing an accident where there was damage to unattended property, in this case a parked vehicle along South Fourth Street.
The crash was reported on Monday at 12:15 a.m.
Troopers said there were active arrest warrants for Norris, who was arraigned before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary Decomo and placed in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $4,000 bond, pending a 1 p.m. hearing April 6 before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.