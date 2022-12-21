INDIANA
Terroristic threats
Indiana Borough Police said multiple charges were filed against Marco Antonio Ciappetta, 26, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, following an incident on Dec. 11 at 1:54 p.m. along the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
Officers said Ciappetta allegedly assaulted a female victim and made threats against her and a roommate, which prompted them to contact police.
When officers arrived, IBPD said, Ciappetta threatened, resisted and struck at officers who were attempting to take him into custody.
He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness and resisting arrest, and a summary count of harassment.
Ciappetta is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 26, 2023, before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Hit-run incident
Indiana Borough Police Department said a vehicle struck a fire hydrant near the intersection of South Fifth and Washington streets sometime in the early morning hours on Sunday, then fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
DUI, other violations
On Friday at 2:08 a.m. Indiana Borough Police initiated a traffic stop on a 33-year-old Indiana man, along the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police suspected the man in a series of traffic violations, then arrested him for driving under the influence. Officers said charges would be filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.