BLAIRSVILLE
Drugs and disorderly conduct
Blairsville Borough Police Department said Stephen Michael Hill, 37, of Robinson, was arrested early Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Chief Louis J. Sacco said officers were dispatched to Sheetz along East Market Street for a man in the restroom who possibly was doing drugs.
Officers responding to that dispatch said they found Hill sitting on the floor with two hypodermic needles lying next to him.
Police said Hill admitted taking drugs but was unsure what he had taken. Citizens’ Ambulance was dispatched to the scene but Hill refused treatment.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. scheduled a preliminary hearing for Hill on April 13 at 10 a.m.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Tire damaged
On Sunday at 12:43 p.m., state police in the Kiski Valley were called to Route 981 where a 57-year-old woman from New Alexandria said someone had damaged her tire with a screw.
Damage was estimated at $25.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Red light violation
A Blairsville woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at 7:36 p.m. Thursday.
State police in the Kiski Valley said Christina E. Puskar, 32, of Blairsville, was eastbound on Route 22 near the intersection of Stone Jug Road.
Troopers said Puskar failed to see that the light was red and swerved to the right, leaving the roadway. Her vehicle struck a curb and went airborne for approximately 20 feet.
State police said she was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting a plea from Puskar on charges of failure to remain in a laned roadway.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Terroristic threats
On March 7 at 9:24 p.m., state police in the Kiski Valley responded to a report of an active domestic incident with weapons along Snyder Avenue.
Troopers said it was determined that Michael G. Puskar, 65, of Pleasant Unity, pushed the victims, a 18-year-old male from Indiana and a 17-year-old female from Derry, and threatening to shoot one of the victims in the head.
State police said Puskar was taken into custody without incident on harassment and terroristic threat charges, and is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Unity Township Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.