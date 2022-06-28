COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Missing teen reappears
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said John Thompson, 14, of the Yatesboro area, returned home safe Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The teenager had been reported missing sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Sentenced for weapons
Two inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove have each been sentenced for procuring a weapon while incarcerated there.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force issued sentences in each case, which involved a first-degree misdemeanor.
Marlon T. Goodman, 28, was committed to a term of 16 months to five years in the White Township state prison, with credit as allowed.
Jayvon D. Ramirez, 21, was committed to a term of six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, then paroled forthwith.
In each case the sentences will run concurrently with any term the two inmates are serving at SCI Pine Grove.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Scam
A 22-year-old Spring Church resident told state police at Troop D, Kittanning that he bought $18,000 on pre-paid cards and gave them around noon June 1 to a man who called him and said he claimed to work for the federal government.
The cards included a Nordstrom Rack as well as a Visa Go 2 and other pre-paid gift cards valued at $500 each.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Suspicion of DUI
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 42-year-old Vandergrift man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. along Bell Point and Larimer roads.
Troopers said the investigation continues pending the results of chemical blood tests.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Harassment
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 16-year-old Dayton-area male was cited as a juvenile for harassment after an incident on May 28 at approximately 3 p.m. at a home along Creek Road.
Troopers quoted a 57-year-old Dayton-area woman as saying her grandson got into a verbal argument with her and then pushed her.