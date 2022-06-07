CREEKSIDE
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two men, ages 49 and 38, a 43-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were cited for harassment after an argument among neighbors that turned physical at 9:40 p.m. Thursday along Arch Street.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Probation violation
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 31-year-old Penn Run man was taken into custody for probation violations after an incident at 10:57 p.m. Thursday along Cherry Tree Road.
Troopers said the man also was cited for harassment for slapping the arm of a 53-year-old Cherry Tree woman.
Names of the suspect and victim were not disclosed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol, drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 27-year-old Saltsburg man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 12:51 a.m. Thursday along Oakland Avenue.
The name of the suspect was not released.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
DUI-marijuana
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 56-year-old Indiana-area man was found to have been driving under the influence of marijuana during a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. May 31 along Dixonville Road and Route 403.
The name of the suspect was not released.