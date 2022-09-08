INDIANA
DUI, careless driving
DUI, careless driving
Indiana Borough Police investigated a motor vehicle accident on June 17 at 1:10 a.m. along the 100 block of North Sixth Street.
Police charged Harry Paul Hurtack II, 40, of Indiana, with driving under the influence and careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 2:30 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Retail theft
Indiana Borough Police said a 51-year-old Indiana woman faces charges of retail theft after she allegedly stole a coffee mug from Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St.
The incident occurred on July 28.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
DUI, drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating an incident on Sept. 2 at 7:59 a.m. along Leech Avenue, where a vehicle was stopped for suspected driving under the influence.
Troopers said various drugs and paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle. Charges were filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch against a 39-year-old Black Lick man and 29-year-old DuBois, Clearfield County, woman.
