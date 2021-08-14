WHITE TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threats
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 58-year-old Pittsburgh man made viable threats to a 28-year-old female relative during a domestic altercation on Aug. 9 at 11:50 p.m. at a residence along Whittier Drive.
State police said a 2013 vehicle, a 65-inch television set and a wooden baby gate were damaged during the dispute. Troopers said the man was located and will be charged accordingly.
More jobless fraud
Three more incidents of unemployment fraud were reported to state police at Troop A, Indiana, two from White Township and one from Marion Center.
In addition, state police said a 29-year-old White Township man reported that his personal information was used to apply for a credit card account.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Crash prompts charges
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Punxsutawney woman was cited for following a motorcycle too closely and making prohibited text-based communications prior to her sport utility vehicle rear-ending that motorcycle on Thursday at 2:12 p.m. along Route 119 North, some 1,407 feet south of Chambersville Road.
Troopers said Bobbi R. Young, 38, was unable to stop as traffic slowed to almost a standstill. State police said Scott E. Livingston, 49, of Martinsburg, W.Va., was thrown from his motorcycle but was wearing a helmet and only had minor injuries.
Troopers said two children, ages 10 and 6, were passengers in Young’s vehicle but were not injured.
According to court records, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas from Young on the two citations.
State police said both vehicles were towed from the scene by Mohney’s Towing.
ERNEST
Domestic dispute
State police at Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched on Wednesday at 7:22 p.m. to a home along First Street where a 52-year-old woman and 17-year-old man were involved in a domestic dispute.
Troopers said juvenile charges were filed through the county court.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Truck stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said unknown individuals burglarized a 40-year-old Penn Run man’s home along Ben Franklin Highway and stole his truck, between 4 p.m. July 28 and 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
Troopers said the truck has since been recovered but the investigation is ongoing.