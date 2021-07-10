KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. for Travis Wolfe, 44, who has addresses listed in Saltsburg as well as Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance as well as drug and paraphernalia possession, and on summary traffic counts including driving without a license.
Wolfe was arrested by state police at Kittanning on June 20 at 1:05 a.m. along Route 56 at McKinstry Hill Road.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Punxsutawney said a 56-year-old Gipsy, Clearfield County, man was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on June 29 at 8:29 p.m. along the 1800 block of Logan Road.
In addition, troopers said, his 39-year-old female passenger from Marion Center was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant.
In both cases, state police said, charges would be filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Harassment
State police at Punxsutawney said a 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were cited for harassment after an argument in their home at 6:45 a.m. Thursday where the individuals began to push each other.
No information was available on the state courts website.