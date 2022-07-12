WHITE TOWNSHIP
$10,000 stolen
On Friday at 9:56 a.m., a 55-year-old Indiana-area man went to the Troop A, Indiana, state police barracks to report the theft of $10,000.
The man said an unknown individual was able to gain access to his debit card information and removed $10,000 from his bank account.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
Dog bite reported
A 50-year-old Shelocta-area man went to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of a dog bite suffered on Friday at 7:47 a.m. at Lowe’s along Ben Franklin Road South.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an investigation of the matter continues.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Back door forced open
A 21-year-old Homer City-area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that the back door to her home along Old Route 119 South had been unsecured sometime on June 27.
The break-in was reported at 9:21 p.m. Troopers said a neighborhood canvas did not turn up any results and the investigation is ongoing.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a maroon Chevrolet Silverado was observed weaving back and forth on Route 22 East near McClain Hill Road on Saturday at 1:29 a.m.
Troopers said a traffic stop was conducted and a 59-year-old Avonmore-area man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Charges before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. are pending blood results.