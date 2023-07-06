INDIANA
Defiant trespass
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 6:35 am
INDIANA
Defiant trespass
Indiana Borough Police Department said its officers responded early Wednesday to a convenience store along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street for the report of a woman present at the store who was to be banned from the property.
On arrival shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers identified the woman in question as Alberta Marsh, 53, of Indiana, and were told she had been told not to return to the store in the past, on more than one occasion.
IBPD said Marsh would be charged with defiant trespass in a criminal complaint to be filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
A record of that citation was not available in court records Wednesday afternoon, but did show three inactive cases involving Marsh, all in April for defiant trespass, two in White Township before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and another in Indiana before Haberl.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Marijuana possession
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said Charles Valentine, 30, of Vandergrift, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday at 8:19 a.m. along state Route 981.
Troopers said Valentine was cited for the marijuana as well as two traffic violations. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. before Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.
