INDIANA
Man jailed
A Philadelphia man wanted by the state police was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Thursday along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
Halim Ranir Thrower, 31, was arraigned Monday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, and giving police officers false identification, all misdemeanors, as well as summary counts of driving with a suspended vehicle registration and suspended or revoked driver’s license.
Indiana Borough Police said Thrower attempted to destroy evidence while in custody.
Thrower was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. before Haberl.
Harassment
Indiana Borough Police Department cited Courtney Alexis Lockard, 34, of Penn Run, on criminal trespass and harassment counts after an incident on July 21 at 10:05 a.m. along the 1400 block of School Street.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas in the matter.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police were called at 1:31 a.m. July 22 to the 500 block of Gompers Avenue, where Ryan Laubham, 23, of Munhall, Allegheny County, was found, allegedly intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself.
Police said Laubham was arrested for public drunkenness and later released to a sober adult. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Theft
On July 21 at 7:11 p.m., a man told Indiana Borough Police that a woman took cash from his wallet after a verbal altercation at a residence along the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers charged Michele Lynn Donahue, 54, of Indiana, with theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Dangerous dogs
A 60-year-old Indiana woman was cited for harboring two dogs that attacked two other dogs without provocation on July 11, shortly before 5 p.m.
The incident happened along South 12th Street.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Anthony Walker, 37, of Indiana, was viewed by Loss Prevention personnel breaking seals on drill bits in the power tools section of Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Troopers said when Walker was approached by those personnel he pushed a cart away then fled in a GMC sport utility vehicle.
State police estimated the value of the drill bits at $65. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m. before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Theft
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said in a news release issued over the weekend that a driver’s license was taken from the vehicle of a 76-year-old Sagamore-area woman while it was parked June 11 at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The matter remains under investigation.
ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Identity theft
A 25-year-old Elderton man told state police at Troop D, Kittanning that someone had been using his personal information to open various accounts and access his bank account.
He told troopers that the theft occurred between June 11, 2021, and May 9 of this year.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Assault
In a news release issued over the weekend, state police at Troop D, Kittanning, said simple assault and harassment charges were filed against a 17-year-old Dayton-area female who allegedly struck a 46-year-old Dayton-area man with a glass bottle during a domestic altercation on May 15 at 9:35 p.m.
