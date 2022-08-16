DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI-alcohol
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 9:22 am
DUI-alcohol
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 42-year-old Indiana-area man was taken into custody from driving under the influence of alcohol at 11:43 p.m. Friday along William Penn Highway and Bairdstown Road.
The suspect was not identified. Pending the results of a blood test, charges will be filed with Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
Warrants, DUI
A traffic stop on May 23 at 9:35 a.m. along Old Route 217 has resulted — pending lab results — in charges against a 35-year-old woman and 34-year-old man from the Blairsville area.
Troopers at the state police Kiski Valley barracks said one faces charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (but the driver was not identified) while the other faces possession charges.
State police said both had active warrants.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said an 18-year-old Brookville man was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs on Saturday at 2:12 a.m. on Bells Mills Cloe and Airport roads.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
