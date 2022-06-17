WHITE TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
On Monday at 3:59 p.m., according to state police at Troop A, Indiana, a 26-year-old Indiana-area man was encountered along the 2300 block of Oakland Avenue and taken into custody for public drunkenness.
Troopers said Braden Lishinsky was held until it was determined he was no longer a danger to himself. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said unknown individuals arrived at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy on a motorized vehicle, and there smashed out a window with stones and proceeded to steal $325.30 worth of Poppin’ Popcorn, which the school was going to use for a fundraiser.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Trooper Daniel McAnulty, who is the investigating officer in this case, at the Indiana state police substation, (724) 357-1960.